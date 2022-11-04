Contact Us
Warren County Man In Pink Bunny Costume Exposes Himself To Boy, 10, Trick-Or-Treating With Mom
Warren County Man In Pink Bunny Costume Exposes Himself To Boy, 10, Trick-Or-Treating With Mom

Valerie Musson
A 52-year-old Warren County man wearing a pink bunny costume was charged after police say he exposed himself to a mother and her 10-year-old son while they were trick-or-treating. (Not actual costume)
A 52-year-old Warren County man wearing a pink bunny costume was charged after police say he exposed himself to a mother and her 10-year-old son while they were trick-or-treating.

Thomas Mohring, of the 1200 block of East Boulevard in Alpha, was charged with child endangerment (sexual misconduct) and lewdness, Warren County Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said in a release with local officials on Thursday, Nov. 3.

Mohring is accused of exposing his genitals to a mother and her son while the pair were trick-or-treating on Halloween, authorities said.

Officers responding to the report allegedly saw Mohring attempt to cover a hole in the crotch area of the costume he was wearing, Pfeiffer said.

No further details were released.

