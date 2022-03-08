Warren County Man Filed Bogus Report Claiming Bank Teller Stole Money, Police Say

A Warren County man was charged after filing a bogus police report claiming that a bank teller had stolen his deposit, authorities said.

The Great Meadows man — whose name was not released — filed a police report claiming that a bank teller had stolen his money after making a deposit at a bank in Washington Township (Morris County) on Wednesday, July 27, police said in a release on Wednesday, August 3.

A follow-up investigation found that the money was never deposited at the bank in question, and that the man had filed a false report.

The man was charged with filing a false police report and is scheduled to appear in Morris County Superior Court.

