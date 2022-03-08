Contact Us
Warren County Man Filed Bogus Report Claiming Bank Teller Stole Money, Police Say

Valerie Musson
Washington Township Police Department (Morris County)
Washington Township Police Department (Morris County) Photo Credit: Washington Township Police via Facebook

A Warren County man was charged after filing a bogus police report claiming that a bank teller had stolen his deposit, authorities said.

The Great Meadows man — whose name was not released — filed a police report claiming that a bank teller had stolen his money after making a deposit at a bank in Washington Township (Morris County) on Wednesday, July 27, police said in a release on Wednesday, August 3.

A follow-up investigation found that the money was never deposited at the bank in question, and that the man had filed a false report.

The man was charged with filing a false police report and is scheduled to appear in Morris County Superior Court.

