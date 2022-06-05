Warren County Man Charged With Assaulting Police During 3-Hour Standoff

A Warren County man was charged with assaulting police officers during a standoff that lasted more than three hours, authorities said.

Officers conducting a welfare check on the 300 block of Washington Street in Hackettstown were speaking with a 66-year-old woman when a 35-year-old man walked onto the roof of the home’s porch from the second-floor window around 11:20 p.m. on Wednesday, May 4, police said.

The man then started waving a tire iron and another smaller handled object while yelling and throwing several items at police, refusing to leave, authorities said.

The Warren County Tactical Team was later called to the scene as the man went up to the third floor and blocked the stairwell, police said.

The man continued throwing glass and other household items at responding officers and police vehicles as the woman remained uncooperative, the department said.

After several unsuccessful attempts to negotiate, the tactical team entered the home and took the man into custody shortly before 2:40 a.m., Hackettstown Police said.

The man was charged with aggravated assault on law enforcement, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and hindering apprehension before being released and taken to Hackettstown Medical Center.

The woman was charged with obstruction and released.

Both suspects — whose names were not released — are scheduled to appear in court.

Assisting agencies include the Hackettstown First Aid and Rescue Squad, Mansfield Township Police Department, Independence Township Police Department, the Hackettstown Department of Public Works, and the Warren County Communications Center.

