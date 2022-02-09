Warren County Man, 63, Met Up For Sex With Undercover Cop Posing As Teen Girl: Prosecutor

A 63-year-old man from Warren County is facing numerous charges after investigators caught him meeting up for sex with an undercover cop he thought was a 14-year-old girl, authorities said.

Paul Tedeschi, of Lee Avenue in Alpha, was charged with second-degree attempted luring, second-degree sexual assault, attempted child endangerment, and promoting prostitution, Warren County Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said in a release on Friday, Sept. 2.

Police in Phillipsburg learned from a source on Sunday, Aug. 21 that Tedeschi was looking for an underage girl to have sex with, Pfeiffer said.

A follow-up investigation allegedly found that Tedeschi wanted to have sex with a 14-year-old girl.

Tedeschi then started talking to undercover officers online who he thought was a 14-year-old female and eventually agreed to meet up on Thursday, Sept. 1, Pfeiffer said.

Tedeschi was arrested as he arrived at the predetermined meet-up location. He is being held in the Warren County Jail.

Assisting agencies include the Warren County Prosecutor's Office Special Victim's Unit and Cyber Crimes Unit, the Phillipsburg Police Department, and the New Jersey State Police Internet Crimes Against Children and Trafficking Central Units.

