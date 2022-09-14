Warren County Man, 38, Nearly Hit Police Officer And Resisted Arrest: Prosecutor

A 38-year-old Warren County man was charged after he nearly crashed into a police officer, resisted arrest, and later turned himself in, authorities announced.

Officers in Independence Township stopped a Toyota Tacoma driven by Clinton Ontweka, who ran a stop sign on Route 517 in Allamuchy and nearly hit a police officer on Monday, Aug. 8, Warren County Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said in a release with local officials on Wednesday, Sept. 14.

Officers determined via sobriety testing that Ontweka, of Hackettstown, was intoxicated, and decided to arrest him before he ran into a nearby cornfield, Pfeiffer said.

Clinton was eventually found at his home but would not exit once police made contact with him, authorities said.

Clinton turned himself into police headquarters on Monday, Aug. 15, and charged with resisting arrest, hindering apprehension, disorderly conduct, and numerous motor vehicle violations.

Clinton was taken to the Warren County Correctional Center, where he was awaiting a detention hearing.

