Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Warren County Fall Victim Airlifted To Trauma Center (DEVELOPING)

Valerie Musson
NJSP Northstar medical helicopter
NJSP Northstar medical helicopter Photo Credit: Kingwood Township Volunteer Fire Company No. 1 via Facebook

An elderly woman was airlifted to a trauma center with serious injuries Monday morning after suffering a fall in Warren County, developing reports say.

The woman fell at a home on Little Philadelphia Road in Washington Township around 10 a.m., according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

Northstar medical helicopter was requested to fly the woman to a nearby trauma center and arrived at the landing zone around 10:30 a.m., the report said.

Washington Township Police did not immediately return DailyVoice.com’s request for additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

