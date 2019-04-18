Want To Be An NJ State Trooper? Agency Accepting Applications Soon

The New Jersey State Police will begin accepting applications for troopers beginning April 29. Applications, which will be available online, will be accepted until May 12, the agency said.

In a filmed segment Thursday, Lt. Governor Sheila Oliver invited men and women of all racial, ethnic and religious backgrounds to apply.

The agency's approximately 3,000 troopers patrol state highways, support local law enforcement, conduct investigations and maintain vital criminal records, among other functions. The starting salary for troopers is $62, 736.93.

