'Want Rona?' Police Say Video Shows Morris Man Deliberately Coughing On Estranged Wife's Things

A Morris County man was caught on surveillance video coughing on and touching objects in his estranged wife’s home, saying he had “the 'rona,” authorities charged.

“Do you want the 'rona?” Nikolas Whitehill, 39, of Parsippany, is heard asking on the video, state Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal said.

A court order allowed Whitehill to enter his wife’s house on alternating dates when she isn’t home to feed the fish, Grewal said.

She provided video footage to the police from March 28, he added.

Police charged Whitehill with violating an executive order issued by Gov. Phil Murphy that make such coronavirus-related threats a crime.

