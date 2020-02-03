Wanaque Driver Clocked At 145MPH On Route 17, Says NYSP

A 23-year-old Wanaque driver was stopped after speeding past a New York State Police trooper at 145 miles an hour on Route 17 in Orange County, authorities said.

Jeremy Van Leuvan received summonses for reckless endangerment, reckless driving and doing 145mph in a 65mph zone after the trooper stopped his westbound 2009 Dodge Challenger in Wallkill around 10:15 a.m. Friday, the NYSP said.

Leuvan was scheduled to answer the summonses on March 13.

