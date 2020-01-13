Contact Us
Wallington Woman, 41, Stabbed Several Times, Elmwood Park Man Charged With Attempted Murder

Jerry DeMarco
Peter Mui
Peter Mui Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy BERGEN COUNTY SHERIFF

A Wallington woman was expected to survive after being repeatedly stabbed by an Elmwood Park man, authorities said.

Peter Mui, 54, and the victim’s husband had gotten into an argument late Sunday night when the woman was stabbed at least five times outside 23 Main Avenue, responders said.

Mui was being held in the Bergen County Jail, charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, making terroristic threats and weapons counts, records show.

The 41-year-old victim remained hospitalized.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence, including the knife used in the attack and a vehicle, responders said.

Wallington detectives are the lead investigators, assisted by the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office.

Mui lists himself on LinkedIn as a phone company technician and a luxury car rental company employee.

