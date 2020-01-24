Wallington Grocer From Garfield Charged With Sexually Assaulting Pre-Teen

A Wallington grocer sexually assaulted a juvenile several times in Garfield, authorities charged.

Pedro Perez, 30, of Garfield was arrested Thursday after city police received information and alerted the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Special Victims Unit.

He was charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault and child endangerment and remained held Friday in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella thanked Garfield police for their participation in the investigation.

