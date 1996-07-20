Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
TRAFFIC ALERT: Rockland Crossings Blocked By Train In Northvale
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Waldwick PD: Rockland Motorcyclist Caught After Chase Into Allendale

Waldwick police
Waldwick police Photo Credit: CLIFFVIEW PILOT

A 22-year-old motorcyclist from Rockland led a chase from Waldwick to Allendale Friday night before police snared him, authorities said.

Waldwick Officer Christopher Sanchez tried to stop Angelo Naclerio of West Nyack for a traffic violation when he took off, Lt. Thomas Dowling said.

Sanchez pursued Naclerio, who tried to elude him, Dowling said.

The chase went into Allendale, where Naclerio turned off West Crescent Avenue and eventually onto dead-ended Cambridge Avenue, the lieutenant said. He then pulled into a resident's garage.

Sanchez and Allendale police seized Naclerio, Dowling said, adding that the resident turned out to be a friend of his.

Naclerio was charged with eluding, given several summonses, and released pending a court hearing.

