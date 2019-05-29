Waldwick Contractor Admits Paying Tens Of Thousands In Kickbacks For No-Show Paterson MUA Jobs

A Paterson-based contractor from Waldwick admitted in federal court Wednesday that he paid kickbacks in exchange for work – much of it for work that was never done -- from the now-defunct Paterson Municipal Utilities Authority.

Anthony Cacciola, 47, told a U.S. District Court judge in Newark that he conspired with then-MUA commissioner Erik Lowe to jack up the cost of contracts for fence installation and repair.

He said he then kicked back the padded thousands to Lowe, who, exercising control over the MUA’s infancies, steered more contracts his way.

Near the end of the scheme, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said, Cacciola “began accepting MUA checks from Lowe worth thousands of dollars knowing that no job had been, or would be, performed.

Cacciola accepted a total of $141,700 in MUA checks from Lowe, then handed him tens of thousands of dollars in cash in return.

The MUA was created to manage the hydroelectric plant on the Passaic River in Paterson, along with certain surrounding properties.

As part of his guilty plea to one count of conspiracy to commit extortion under color of official right, Cacciola must pay restitution of $89,900. Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 23.

Lowe pleaded guilty exactly a year ago tomorrow in connection with the scheme. He’s scheduled for sentencing this coming Tuesday.

A third accomplice convicted in the scheme, Carnell Baskerville, was sentenced last October to 21 months in federal prison.

There’s no parole in the federal prison system – meaning that all sentences must be served in full.

Carpenito credited special agents of the FBI with making the case that led to the pleas, secured by Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark J. McCarren of the U.S. Attorney’s Office’s Special Prosecutions Division in Newark.

