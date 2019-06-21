Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
W. Caldwell Man Had More Than 1K Images Of Child Pornography: Prosecutor

Paul Milo
Ethan Weiner
Ethan Weiner Photo Credit: Essex County Prosecutor's Office

A number of agencies took part in an investigation leading to the arrest of a West Caldwell man who had several hundred images and video showing children being sexually abused, the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said Friday.

Ethan Weiner, 29, has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child after authorities said more than 1,000 items were found at his home during a search Thursday. Authorities also seized devices and digital storage media.

The prosecutor's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, which focuses on the distribution of images showing the sexual exploitation of children, first identified Weiner as a suspect and launched an investigation. He is believed to have obtained images through file-sharing networks.

Weiner's brother Adam Weiner, 32, was also arrested on unrelated marijuana charges after he was found in possession of more than 50 grams of the drug. Adam Weiner was issued a summons.

Ethan Weiner was released pending a court date.

