Virgin Mary Statue At Jersey City Church Smeared With Dog Feces

A religious statue outside a Roman Catholic church in Jersey City was vandalized, according to published reports and the Archdiocese of Newark.

The vandalism of the statue of the Virgin Mary outside St. Michael Church on 9th Street was discovered by a parishioner Friday. The statue's face had been smeared with dog droppings. A cigarette had also been stubbed out on the statue.

“It’s heart wrenching to contemplate the anguish and pain that an individual must be experiencing to commit such an act. Our prayers go out to the parish members and staff of St. Michael’s Church and to all the faithful,” a spokesperson for the Archdiocese of Newark told CBS 2 New York.

