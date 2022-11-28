Violent Jersey City Jewelry Store Smash-And-Grab Caught On Video

A smash-and-grab of a Jersey City jewelry store captured on camera is being probed by police, and the five masked thieves are at large.

Various reports say the women behind the counter were forced to get on the ground, and one worker was hit in the head with a gun as the masked men shattered display cases and grabbed whatever they could at Sara Jewelry on Newark Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27.

A bag with $20,000 in cash was stolen, the owner told police. The men loaded their loot into a pair of vehicles and drove off.

An employee told abc7 one of the men pulled out a gun and said, "Open the safe or otherwise I'll shoot you."

The investigation was ongoing.

