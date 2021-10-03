Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Villanova University Football Player Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Female Student

Nicole Acosta
Iyanu Elijah Solomon
Iyanu Elijah Solomon Photo Credit: Google Maps/ Villanova University Football Roster Headshot

A 19-year-old Villanova University football player from Maryland has been charged with attempted sexual assault, reports say.

Iyanu Elijah Solomon tried forcing a female student into sexual acts in September 2019, the Delaware County District Attorney's Office told 6abc.

The woman reportedly told her resident assistant of the incident two weeks after the alleged incident happened, but decided not to file a police report at the time.

But Solomon continued harassing the woman, who pursued criminal charges last month, the DA's office says.

Solomon was charged with attempted sexual assault, a felony, as well as misdemeanor charges of indecent assault, simple assault, and unlawful restraint. 

If convicted he could face up to ten years in prison, and has been released on bail.

Click here for the full story for 6abc Action News.

