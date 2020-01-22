VIDEOS: Hoboken-To-Port-Jervis Commuter Train Plows Through Stalled Tractor-Trailer In Rockland

UPDATE: NJ Transit said it expected service to Port Jervis to continue as normal during Wednesday’s morning rush after a commuter train from Hoboken plowed through a stalled tractor-trailer Tuesday night in Rockland County.

Witness Chris Schucht, of Tuxedo, captured video of the train hitting the trailer on Route 17 --- also known as Orange Turnpike – in Sloatsburg.

The video was tweeted by Anjali Hemphill (@NBCNewYork) and Bethany Cefalu (@News12Westchester) , among others.

Rockland Report also posted video of the aftermath ( above ).

No injuries were reported.

Transit officials said the train left Hoboken at 5:15 p.m. and had 375 people aboard when the crash occurred an hour later.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was trying to make a tight turn when it got stuck on the tracks and was rammed clear through by the diesel locomotive, responders said.

The train remained on the rails and eventually came to a stop as hundreds of laser printers were scattered around, various images from the scene showed.

Buses transported passengers to another station, they said.

Service was resumed, with delays, around 8:30 p.m.

NJ Transit operates the service through a contract with the Metropolitan Transit Authority.

