VIDEOS: Boy, 5, Rescued In Hoboken SWAT Standoff

A 5-year-old boy was rescued and a 41-year-old man arrested after an hours-long SWAT Team standoff in Hoboken Friday, authorities said.

The unidentified man was charged with child endangerment and the boy was reunited with his mother after the more than 5-hour standoff, Hoboken Police Chief Kenneth F. Ferrante said.

Hoboken police responded to reports of a possibly endangered family on the 700 block of Garden Street, after social workers could not contact them, Ferrante said.

A second attempt to make contact with the family was made around 2:30 p.m., and it was soon discovered multiple people were inside, police said. At 3:30, a woman was removed from the house with help from hostage negotiators from the county's SWAT Team and local police.

SWAT team just arrived on 8th street in #Hoboken. Possible hostage situation? @HobokenPD Not something you see every day in this town... pic.twitter.com/HFwlATKjal — Tidoublemy (@Tidoublemy8) October 16, 2020

It wasn't clear what exactly was happening inside the house, but it was later discovered a 5-year-old boy was inside, police said.

"After several hours and multiples types of attempts to make communication with an adult male inside, determination was made to make entry into the house," Ferrante said.

The Hudson County Regional SWAT team entered the home just before 7 p.m., and safely removed the boy -- who was unharmed physically, the chief said.

The man was taken into custody without injury to himself or law enforcement.

The #Hoboken hostage situation was de-escalated successfully. I overheard on the radio "the child is ok." Thanks, @HobokenPD pic.twitter.com/F56YxWOrKO — Tidoublemy (@Tidoublemy8) October 16, 2020

"The creation of the Hudson County Regional SWAT team by Prosecutor Suarez, once again results in a peaceful and successful ending due to the skills, training and leadership of this team," Ferrante said.

