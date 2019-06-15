VIDEO: Watch Police Capture Accused Rockland Stolen Taxi Thief In Montvale Backyard

Home surveillance video shows a 21-year-old suspect accused of crashing a stolen taxi in Rockland County being captured in the backyard of a Montvale home.

Evan Koulikov remained held Saturday in the Bergen County Jail pending extradition proceedings. He’s charged locally with being a fugitive from justice.

Chased by police and a borough homeowner, Koulikov is seen hopping a fence into a Lark Lane backyard, then raising his hands and dropping to his knees when he realizes there’s no escape -- as a swarm of police, including three canines, surrounds him.

“His wife said she never saw him run so fast,” the homeowner said of his neighbor, who joined the chase.

Authorities said the suspect stole a Toyota Rav4 taxi from a strip mall on Red Schoolhouse Road in Chestnut Ridge, clipping another car on his way out, around 7 p.m. Friday.

A short time later, he slammed the cab into a tree on DeSalvo Court and Wilshire Drive and took off on foot .

Ramapo police and the Rockland County Sheriff’s Office got help establishing a perimeter from their colleagues in Montvale, Park Ridge and Upper Saddle River.

“A neighbor stopped to help after the [second] crash, and the suspect apparently tried to carjack him,” the homeowner said. “The neighbor got away and the suspect ended up hiding on my neighbor’s property on Wren Way [in Montvale].

“He apparently peeked his head out, and a cop saw him,” the homeowner told Daily Voice. “He ran around the front of my house, ran along my fence, then jumped it. He ran around a little and basically realized that there was nowhere to go.”

