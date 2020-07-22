VIDEO: Stolen Car Pursuit Ends In Fair Lawn Crash

A stolen car pursuit ended in a horrific crash and the arrest of two suspects at a busy Fair Lawn intersection Wednesday afternoon.

The chase apparently began in Hackensack shortly before 3 p.m.

Paramus and Hackensack police chased the stolen Kia, which eventually made its way through downtown Fair Lawn before crashing at Plaza Road and Fair Lawn Avenue across from Radburn Plaza.

Two suspects, a man and woman, were immediately taken in custody (see video below).

Police take the pair into custody after the chase and crash. VIDEO: Alan Roytbak

Several injuries were reported, one serious. None appeared life-threatening, however.

Six vehicles in all were damaged.

Moments after the crash at Plaza Road and Fair Lawn Avenue across from Radburn Plaza. Boyd A. Loving

Fair Lawn firefighters doused a small blaze in the engine compartment of the stolen vehicle. Boyd A. Loving

The stolen sedan, which bore New York license plates, and an SUV got the worst of it.

Firefighters doused a small engine fire in the Kia.

Fair Lawn police, firefighters, EMS and Heavy Rescue members were among the responders.

Aftermath Fair Lawn PD

