VIDEO: Single Rt 46W Lane In Teterboro Reopens, Hit-Run Driver Who Took Out Hydrant Sought

UPDATE: Moonachie police hope someone saw the hit-and-run driver whose commercial vehicle slammed into a fire hydrant in Teterboro on Tuesday, flooding Route 46 and indefinitely closing the westbound lanes.

“We got the call of a possible water main break,” Police Chief Richard Behrens said. “When we got there the fire hydrant was knocked off and water was flowing.”

The damage at the highway’s intersection with Hollister Road was expected to keep the road closed indefinitely, Suez Water said.

NOTE: Anyone who saw something or has information that can help find whoever was responsible is asked to call Moonachie PD: (201) 641-9100 .

