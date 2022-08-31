Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: Police, Firefighters Rescue Plastics Worker Who Lost Leg In Clifton Machine Mishap
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Video Shows Police Rescuing Dog From Hot Car On Jersey Shore

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Seaside Heights police rescue dog.
Seaside Heights police rescue dog. Photo Credit: Jerseyshorefireresponse with permission

A dog locked in a hot car for nearly 45 minutes was rescued by police officers this week in Ocean County (scroll for video).

The small, white appeared to be okay after the tense rescue on Tuesday, Aug. 30 at Sherman Ave and Ocean Terrace in Seaside Heights, as reported by Jersey Shore Fire Response. 

Temperatures hit a high of 90 degrees that day. It was not clear if any charges had been filed. 

Click here for the complete video from JSFR.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.