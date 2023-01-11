Video Shows Parkway Crash That Purportedly Struck Trooper On Scene Of Another Accident

A crash that injured a New Jersey State trooper on the scene of another accident was captured on dashcam footage, according to New Jersey State Police and The Lakewood Scoop.

The footage shows a vehicle plowing into another car that then overturns, and gets pushed several feet near mile marker 89.4 in Lakewood at 6:40 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11.

The trooper was apparently taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said.

The crash remains under investigation and there were no additional details available as of 10 p.m.

