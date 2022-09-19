Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Video Shows Helicopter Rescue Of Injured Boater 100 Miles Off NJ Coast

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Boater being hoisted up by US Coast Guard.
Boater being hoisted up by US Coast Guard. Photo Credit: US Coast Guard

A 60-year-old boater was rescued by a US Coast Guard helicopter nearly 100 miles off the coast of New Jersey over the weekend (scroll for video).

The man had fallen aboard the 31-foot pleasure craft, Reely, on Sunday, and notified watchstanders with Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay.

The Air Station Atlantic City MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew was sent, and diverted the Coast Guard Cutter Tahoma crew to assist 104 miles off the Atlantic City coast, the Coast Guard said.

The cutter Tahoma crew arrived on scene and launched an Over-the-Horizon smallboat crew with a health service technician aboard to provide medical care. 

The helicopter crew arrived on scene, lowered a Coast Guard rescue swimmer, who helped the cutter’s health service technician safely hoist the man. Video footage shows the man being hoisted up.

The helicopter crew took the man to Jersey Shore Medical Center for further medical care.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.