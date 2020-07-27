Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Video Shows Good Samaritans Pulling NJ Driver From Car Moments Before It Bursts Into Flames

Ddash-cam footage from a BTPD car shows Larry Scott and Domenique Golden helping the driver of a smoking SUV, at the Shell Station near Sunset and Salem roads Sunday morning. Video Credit: Burlington Township Police Department
At the scene. Photo Credit: Burlington Township Police Department

A video posted by the Burlington Township Police Department shows a pair of good Samaritans pulling an unconscious driver from a car after a crash -- seconds before it goes up in flames.

The dash-cam footage from a BTPD car shows Larry Scott and Domenique Golden helping the driver of a smoking SUV at the Shell Station near Sunset and Salem roads Sunday morning.

An officer walks over to the vehicle to help as a cloud of smoke forms around the SUV.

Moments later, all three emerge carrying the driver. They lay him on a grassy area next to an American flag away from traffic -- the smoking car catches fire.

Further details on the crash were not immediately available. 

Click here to watch.

