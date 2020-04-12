Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Port Authority Police Bring Easter Cheer To Six Hospitals In NJ, NY
DV Pilot Police & Fire

VIDEO: Paterson Multi-Family House Fire Displaces 16 On Easter Morning

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
379 E 26th St., Paterson
379 E 26th St., Paterson Video Credit: Mark Rosetti/Demonracer2 (YouTube)

Firefighters put down an Easter morning multi-family house blaze that displaced 16 people in Paterson.

No serious injuries were reported in the East 26th Street fire.

It broke out on the second floor of the 2½-story wood-frame house shortly after 7:30 a.m. and immediately went to two alarms, responders said.

Firefighters had the blaze under control within two hours, they said. Authorities were investigating the cause.

The Red Cross was assisting the residents find food, shelter and clothing.

MORE FIRE VIDEOS: DemonRacer2 (YouTube)

******

ALSO SEE: A 34-year-old Paterson police officer died Easter Sunday morning of complications from the coronavirus, authorities said.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/southpassaic/police-fire/coronavirus-kills-paterson-police-officer/786457/

******

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.