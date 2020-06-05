VIDEO: Off-Duty NYPD Hero Rescues Man Trying To Jump From Bayonne Bridge

Dramatic video shows an off-duty NYPD officer saving a man trying to jump from the Bayonne Bridge.

Police Officer Cory Pilzer was on the bridge walkway with his family this past Sunday when he spotted the 22-year-old man starting to climb the suicide prevention fence, the NYPD said.

Pilzer bolted toward the despondent man, jumped and yanked him down by the waistband.

They held onto him for uniformed Port Authority police officers, who took the man to Richmond University Medical Center on Staten Island.

“Always out there. Always protecting — even off-duty!," NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea tweeted.

Pilzer and the unidentified good Samaritan “surely prevented a tragedy,” the commissioner said.

It was the second police rescue on the bridge in two months. The first, on April 14, involved Port Authority and NYPD officers who kept another man from jumping.

