Clifton firefighters doused a fast-moving minivan fire Monday morning.

No injuries were reported in the incident, which occurred at the Allwood Road off-ramp from westbound Route 3.

The state Department of Environmental Protection was notified of a 10-gallon gasoline spill that was cleaned up.

