VIDEO: Medical Episode Causes Five-Vehicle Fair Lawn Chain-Reaction Crash, Two Hospitalized

Two people were hospitalized in a chain-reaction Fair Lawn crash involving five vehicles, police said.

It began when a 66-year-old Fair Lawn driver suffered a medical episode on Fair Lawn Avenue near Abbott Road shortly before 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sgt. Brian Metzler said.

First, his 2019 Audi hit a traffic safety bollard and pedestrian crossing sign, Metzler said.

Then the Audi rammed into a 2007 Saturn and two parked vehicles -- a 2017 Nissan and a 2019 Toyota, he said.

The impact pushed the second vehicle into another Toyota, sending that car into a parking lot, the sergeant said.

The second Toyota was operated by a 40-year-old Haledon woman who was taken to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood after she complained of neck pain, Metzler said.

The 66-year-old Audi driver from Fair Lawn driver as taken to Valley, as well, he said.

Neither injury was considered life-threatening, the sergeant said.

The 2007 Saturn driver refused medical treatment for a facial injury, Metzler said.

No charges were filed, he said.

Five vehicles in all were damaged and two people hospitalized in the chain-reaction Fair Lawn crash. Rony Khoury

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.