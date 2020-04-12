VIDEO: Mahwah Firefighters Rush From Rockland Brush Blaze To Local House Fire

Mahwah firefighters were helping their colleagues from Hillburn, Sloatsburg and Tallan douse a brush fire in a remote wooded area of Rockland on Sunday when a house fire broke out nearby in town.

The fire, which originated in the kitchen, was quickly knocked down, although it did cause some damage.

Mutual aid was provided by firefighters from Ramsey, Franklin Lakes, Allendale, Saddle River, Upper Saddle River and Suffern.

No injuries were reported.

Rockland Report recorded this video:

Video from the scene on Anderson Drive in Mahwah. Rockland Report

