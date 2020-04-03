VIDEO: Hackensack Office Burglars Swipe $40,000 In Coins, Pricey Painting

Burglars broke into a Hackensack office building and stole $40,000 worth of collectible coins and a painting worth several thousand dollars, said police who released a surveillance video Wednesday.

The video shows three intruders casing one of the offices and then suddenly rushing out of the four-story building at 560 Hudson Street around 2:45 a.m. Monday.

The coins and painting were stolen from Gilberti Construction, while five other offices sustained damage to interior doors and locks with nothing apparently taken, Detective Capt. Darrin DeWitt said.

Hackensack police urged anyone who witnessed or has information about the burglary to reach out to Crimestoppers of Bergenfield, Englewood, Teaneck, Hackensack and Bogota, which offers cash rewards of up to $1,000. Tips can be made anonymously, 24/7, at bergencrimestoppers.org or by calling (844) 466-6789 .

Or call the Hackensack PD: (201) 646-7777 .

