VIDEO: Four Charged With Assaulting Police In Passaic Apartment Building Brawl

Three women and a man were all charged with assaulting police while resisting arrest during a video-recorded brawl outside a Passaic apartment.

Family members said they'd been having a party in their Vreeland Avenue apartment on March 1 when police arrived.

Responding officers responding to a noise complaint said they heard a loud bang, then got into a scuffle with the group while trying to investigate it, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Passaic Police Chief Luis A. Guzman said Tuesday.

All four also were charged with obstruction, they said in a brief joint statement.

The group was identified as Leslie Hernandez and Angie Alvarado, both 19, and Rosalba Palma and Julio Oliveras, both 37, all from Passaic.

A Central Judicial Processing Court judge released all four with conditions pending a pre-indictment hearing next Tuesday, Valdes and Guzman said.

However, Palma and Oliveras were then picked up by ICE and remained held, Palma's daughter, Araday Morales, said late Monday.

"My stepfather complains about head injures and hasn't been seen by a medic on ICE correctional facility," Morales, 22, wrote. "I barely hear from my mom since the arrest and being detain by ICE. My mom about a year ago had a surgery done in her arm, one arm is swollen and one is bruised. They are not getting the treatment they need."

Morales posted a video on Facebook:

Araday Morales

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.