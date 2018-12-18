Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
VIDEO: Former Hackensack Police Officer Goes Viral In Mall Dance Prank

Cecilia Levine
Sean’s Dance Factory of West Palm Beach, FL is performing live at Aventura Mall when Aventura Police show up to shut them down...
Chris Gatti Photo Credit: Chris Gatti

A video of a former Hackensack police officer is gaining national attention on social media.

Officer Chris Gatti, who transferred to the Aventura Police Department in May, and colleague Manny Gonzalez pretended to break up a dance performance at a Miami mall -- before jumping in.

The officers worked with a local dance company in Florida to learn the choreographed dance.

"How we do community policing in the city of excellence," Gatti captioned the video on his Instagram page.

"At the end of the day, this is what it is all about... serving the awesome community we get to work in every single day."

