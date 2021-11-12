Video Footage Shows Man's Violent Crutch Attack Outside Hoboken Cafe

A 37-year-old New York man was arrested for attacking six people with a crutch outside of an Italian cafe in Hoboken Thursday morning, authorities said.

Disturbing footage of the incident involving Leonardo Clanton at Dolce & Salato was published by Hudson County View.

Clanton refused to comply with officers responding to the scene at 11th and Jefferson around 10:45 a.m., Hoboken Police Det. Sgt. Jonathan Mecka said.

Two additional officers arrived on scene as Clanton continued to "take battling stances" with the crutch while yelling at the officers to shoot him, Mecka said.

Clanton assaulted a total of six people, including one who he knew, authorities said. Some of the victims were transported to a local hospital for their injuries while others refused medical attention.

Clanton was charged with 6 counts of Aggravated Assault, 1 count Resisting Arrest, 1 count Unlawful possession of a weapon, 1 count Possession of a weapon for Unlawful purposes.

While at police headquarters, Clanton refused to allow officers to fingerprint him and he was charged for that as well, Mecka said.

Mr. Clanton was processed then transported to the Hudson County Correctional Facility.

