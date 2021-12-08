Contact Us
Video Footage Shows Deadly Police Shootout That Killed Gunman In Long Branch

Valerie Musson
Footage of deadly Long Branch police shootout.
Footage of deadly Long Branch police shootout. Photo Credit: NJ AOG's Office

The New Jersey Attorney General’s Office has released video footage of a deadly police shootout that left a gunman dead in Long Branch.

Mark D. Walker, 34, of Woodbridge, Va. shot a detective in the leg before barricading himself inside the Chelsea Avenue apartment Nov. 5, Acting New Jersey Attorney General Andrew J. Bruck said. The incident occurred as the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office was attempting to carry out a search warrant.

Several hours later, Walker fled the building with the infant, firing several rounds from a handgun at officers, who returned fire, killing him. The infant was unharmed, authorities said.

The detective who was shot in the leg was taken to a local hospital and discharged later that evening.

The newly released video footage shows the Monmouth County Emergency Response Team stationed outside the apartment before a barrage of bullets is exchanged for about 10 seconds, one of them hitting Walker, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The team then approaches Walker, grabs his firearm and handcuffs him while one of them confirms that they had taken the unharmed infant.

The investigation is ongoing, the Attorney General’s Office said.

Click here to watch the video footage.

