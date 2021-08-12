Video Footage Of Deadly Long Branch Police Shootout Released

The Attorney General’s Office has released video footage of November’s deadly police shootout in Long Branch.

Mark D. Walker, 34, was fatally gunned down after shooting a detective in the leg and barricading himself with an infant in an apartment on Chelsea Avenue as the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office was attempting to carry out a search warrant on Nov. 5, DailyVoice.com reported.

Several hours after barricading himself, Walker fled the building with the infant, firing several rounds from a handgun at officers who fatally returned fire.

The infant was unharmed, authorities said.

The detective who was shot in the leg was taken to a local hospital and discharged later that evening.

The newly released video footage shows the Monmouth County Emergency Response Team stationed outside the apartment before a barrage of bullets is exchanged for about 10 seconds, one of them hitting Walker, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The team then approaches Walker, grabs his firearm and handcuffs him while one of them confirms that they had taken the unharmed infant.

The investigation is ongoing, the Attorney General’s Office said.

Click here to watch the video footage.

