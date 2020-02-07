Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Pair Charged In Gunpoint Robbery Of Edgewater Spa
DV Pilot Police & Fire

VIDEO: Firefighters Douse Wind-Driven Blaze At Hackensack Cosmetics Factory

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Video Credit: HACKENSACK FIRE DEPARTMENT

UPDATE: Hackensack firefighters doused a wind-driven blaze Friday night at a cosmetics factory.

The three-alarm fire broke out at Biogenesis on Wysocki Place shortly before 6:30 p.m. and collapsed part of the roof, responders said. It went to four alarms for city coverage.

Firefighters knocked the blaze down within a half-hour and continued to battle deep pockets of flame until it was considered under control around 7:20 p.m.

A Bergen County Hazardous Materials Unit also responded because of the chemicals inside the truss-roof factory.

Other companies assisting at the scene or with coverage included Bergenfield and Englewood.

Hackensack firefighters at the Wysocki Place blaze.

Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE

Hackensack firefighters at Wysocki Place blaze.

Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.