VIDEO: Firefighters Douse Wind-Driven Blaze At Hackensack Cosmetics Factory

UPDATE: Hackensack firefighters doused a wind-driven blaze Friday night at a cosmetics factory.

The three-alarm fire broke out at Biogenesis on Wysocki Place shortly before 6:30 p.m. and collapsed part of the roof, responders said. It went to four alarms for city coverage.

Firefighters knocked the blaze down within a half-hour and continued to battle deep pockets of flame until it was considered under control around 7:20 p.m.

A Bergen County Hazardous Materials Unit also responded because of the chemicals inside the truss-roof factory.

Other companies assisting at the scene or with coverage included Bergenfield and Englewood.

Hackensack firefighters at the Wysocki Place blaze. Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE

