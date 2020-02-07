VIDEO: Firefighters Douse Wind-Driven Blaze At Hackensack Cosmetics Factory

UPDATE: Hackensack firefighters doused a wind-driven blaze Friday night at a cosmetics factory.
The three-alarm fire broke out at Biogenesis on Wysocki Place shortly before 6:30 p.m. and collapsed part of the roof, responders said. It went to four alarms for city coverage.
Firefighters knocked the blaze down within a half-hour and continued to battle deep pockets of flame until it was considered under control around 7:20 p.m.
A Bergen County Hazardous Materials Unit also responded because of the chemicals inside the truss-roof factory.
Other companies assisting at the scene or with coverage included Bergenfield and Englewood.
