VIDEO: Fire Ravages Vacant Ridgefield House

Responders suspect an electrical problem sparked a fire that blew through the roof of a vacant Ridgefield home before dawn Saturday.

Firefighters battled cluttered conditions as well as flames that temporarily forced them to evacuate the Elm Avenue home after the broke out around 4:15 a.m.

It took them about two hours to fully extinguish the blaze.

Cliffside Park, Fort Lee and Palisades Park firefighters assisted their borough colleagues.

No injuries were reported.

