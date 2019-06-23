Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Don’t Look If You Love Lamborghinis: Sports Car Burns Up In Ho-Ho-Kus
DV Pilot Police & Fire

VIDEO: Fire Ravages Vacant Ridgefield House

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Cliffside Park, Fort Lee and Palisades Park firefighters assisted their Ridgefield colleagues.
Cliffside Park, Fort Lee and Palisades Park firefighters assisted their Ridgefield colleagues. Video Credit: COURTESY: Mike Villanova (homer218)

Responders suspect an electrical problem sparked a fire that blew through the roof of a vacant Ridgefield home before dawn Saturday.

Firefighters battled cluttered conditions as well as flames that temporarily forced them to evacuate the Elm Avenue home after the broke out around 4:15 a.m.

It took them about two hours to fully extinguish the blaze.

Cliffside Park, Fort Lee and Palisades Park firefighters assisted their borough colleagues.

No injuries were reported.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.