VIDEO: Englewood Police Charge 12 Students In Recorded High School Brawl

A dozen students at Dwight Morrow High School in Englewood were being charged by police for a brawl earlier this week, authorities said. School officials also planned suspensions for them of five to 10 days, they said.

Making the task easier for police and school officials is a video of Tuesday’s melee ( posted above ).

Six adults students are being charged with failing to disperse, Deputy Police Chief Gregory Halstead said Thursday.

Five underage students are receiving delinquency complaints for the same offense, he said.

The student accused of starting the braw;, also a minor, was receiving a delinquency complaint for disorderly conduct and trespassing, the deputy chief said.

He had been told on Monday not to return to school following an incident that day, Halstead said.

But he showed up Tuesday with revenge in mind, the deputy chief said.

“The fight, from what we are being led to believe right now, started with two students,” Halstead said Wednesday. “Then friends from respective sides joined in.”

A boy was treated at the school for a minor eye injury following the 1 p.m. incident in the school's south building, Halstead said.

Members of the Englewood Police Youth Services Division investigated.

“There may possibly be more severe disciplinary measures employed,” Halstead said.

Chief Lawrence Suffern thanked residents for “the outpouring of information and support we have received relative to the recent spate of fights and disturbances we are experiencing in our schools.

“Intel from our community to date has led to the identification of most, if not all, of the combatants in [Tuesday’s] altercation and has assisted in the meting out of appropriate disciplinary charges from the school and criminal charges where appropriate,” the chief said.

“The police department and school officials deem the cooperation received from the community, an invaluable tool in keeping our schools safe for our children and fostering an environment conducive to learning,” he added. “It is our pleasure to continue in this partnership.”

