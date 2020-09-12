VIDEO: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Thanks Ridgefield Firefighters With New Kicks

Amid this week’s 9/11 remembrances came news of a token of appreciation that meant a lot to volunteer firefighters in Ridgefield.

Movie star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Under Armour sent the department 100 pairs of his new $140 training sneakers as part of a rollout honoring first responders.

The First Responders Children's Foundation arranged for delivery of the new Under Armour Project Rock PR3 sneakers to departments near Ground Zero.

Jillian Crane of the non-profit First Responders Children's Foundation officially presented the new kicks at Engine Co. 2 in Ridgefield last month, but the news was withheld till this past week.

The department “is volunteer and has many affiliations in the first responder community," she said. "The Lincoln Tunnel, the Holland Tunnel, they lost people to 9/11. They are very connected to the Secret Service."

Crane also read a note from Johnson to the borough’s bravest:

"To the baddass firefighters at the Ridgefield Fire Department Engine number two, thank you. During these tough times, you have protected your families, our loved ones and our communities. As a small mahalo, from myself and Under Armour, here's my newly released Project Rock PR3s. Hopefully these will help the hardest workers in the room kick ass even more. Gratitude and respect, Dwayne Johnson."

“I can’t begin to express my gratitude for this amazing act of generosity and kindness,” Ridgefield Fire Chief David Brierty said.

