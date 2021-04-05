Video Captures Explosion In Massive Jersey City Fire, At Least 20 Homeless

A 4-alarm fire tore through a row of Jersey City homes early April 5.

Nearly two dozen Terrace Avenue residents were displaced as a result.

At least two people were rescued from the homes, before flames spread to a car parked in front of one of them, NBC reports.

Footage captured by neighbor Sky Aviles shows the moment a car tire exploded in the massive blaze that brought more than 100 firefighters to the scene.

The cause remains under investigation.

Jersey City fire Sky Aviles

Jersey City Heights fire Sky Aviles

Terrace Avenue Sky Aviles

