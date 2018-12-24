VIDEO: Beloved Old Tappan Family With Infant Twins Displaced In Post-Christmas Fire

An Old Tappan family was displaced by an early-morning fire that destroyed ts newly-renovated home the day after Christmas.

Homeowner Angelo Mazza said he awoke Wednesday around 7 a.m. to the smell of smoke and quickly got his wife, sister-in-law and one-year-old twins out of the house.

The roof of the 2½-story Grant Avenue home collapsed during the blaze. No injuries were reported.

Authorities were trying to determine the cause.

Mazza owns One Fitness in Northvale with Rob DeBrino.

"These guys have had a hand in the community their whole lives," friend Scott Morrissey said. "Angelo lost everything."

More than $1,900 had been raised on a GoFundMe for the family as of 11 a.m. Wednesday.

A neighbor told Daily Voice that the whole street was "in shock," as several community members rushed to aid the family as firefighters worked to knock down the blaze.

"This family has had a huge impact on so many people in the area, and we want to help them in any way possible," page founder Casey Herlihy said.

The Mazzas had recently gotten their certificate of occupancy on the gutted house.

Hilllsdale, Norwood and River Vale firefighters were among the other responders who assisted their Old Tappan colleagues.

