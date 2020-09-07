VIDEO: 2 Arrested In Double Stabbing On Popular Jersey Shore Beach

Two suspects were in custody after two people were stabbed on a popular Jersey Shore beach Labor Day, authorities said.

Police were called to reports of a fight involving a knife near 300 Broadway at Jenkinson’s Beach in Point Pleasant Beach around 3:30 p.m., Point Pleasant Beach Police Chief Joseph Michigan said.

Two men were taken to Jersey Shore Medical Center with stab wounds in unknown condition, he said.

The investigation is ongoing and there was no immediate threat to the public, Michigan said.

@News12NJ stabbing at point Pleasant Beach. Lifeguards and police were really quick in responding. pic.twitter.com/lZUYagGC1M — Kelly McCullough (@arnettchicago) September 7, 2020

"Thanks to the quick and heroic work of our brave officers, the suspect is now in custody and there is no further threat to the public," Mayor Paul Kanitra said.

"Thank you as well to the lifeguards and first aid teams that responded equally as quickly.

"Considering the tragic events of the past hour, I certainly hope Jenkinsons will finally see the light and drop their counterproductive lawsuit that undermines our ability to protect residents and visitors alike. We should be working together as one on this front. This cannot stand in Point Pleasant Beach."

