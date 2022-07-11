Contact Us
Victim Suffers Broken Cheekbone In Hudson County Walmart Assault: Police

Mac Bullock
Gerald Rainey of Secaucus is charged with aggravated assault, after police say he broke another person's cheekbone at Walmart.
A Hudson County man is in police custody, after authorities say he assaulted a shopper at Walmart. 

Police said Gerald Rainey, 34, of Secaucus, punched the victim at Walmart on Oct. 14, breaking their cheekbone, town Police Chief Dennis Miller told Daily Voice. 

Rainey was arrested Thursday, Nov. 3, according to Miller. He is being held at Hudson County Jail, the chief added. 

State court records show Rainey is charged with aggravated assault with attempt to cause serious bodily injury. It's not clear when he's due back in court.

