Victim Slashed In Jersey City Business Deal Gone Bad: Police

A 19-year-old man slash another man's face in what police are calling a "business deal gone wrong" in Jersey City.

Eslam Abouzaid began arguing around 10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22 on Bramhall Avenue, a city spokesperson said.

That's when Abouzaid took out a knife and cut the victim, who he knew. The victim's injuries were treated at the Jersey City Medical Center and Abouzaid was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and weapons offenses.

