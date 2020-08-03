Victim Shot Out Of Area, Possibly Paterson, Turns Up At Hackensack ER

Authorities were trying to determine where a 26-year-old New York City ex-con who turned up at Hackensack University Medical Center with a gunshot wound was struck in Paterson or if it was somewhere else.

A female driver from the Bronx brought him to the hospital around 2 a.m. with a gunshot wound in his left thigh, Hackensack Police Capt. Darrin DeWitt said.

“The driver said she wasn’t familiar with the area and didn’t know where they were in Paterson,” he said.

The injury wasn’t considered life-threatening, the captain added.

The victim gave responding officers from Hackensack and Paterson a different name and conflicting information because, it turned out, he was wanted on a warrant, authorities said.

He wasn’t publicly identified because he's technically a victim despite an extensive criminal record in New York City.

Paterson police were continuing an investigation.

