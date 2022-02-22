Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Northern Valley Daily Voice

ICE Seeks Hold On Maywood Resident Charged With Sexually Assaulting PalPark Pre-Teens
Victim Shot In The Head In Frenchtown (DEVELOPING)

Valerie Musson
Area of 535 Byram Kingwood Rd. in Frenchtown
Area of 535 Byram Kingwood Rd. in Frenchtown Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

One person was rushed to a nearby hospital after being shot in the head in Frenchtown Tuesday afternoon, developing reports say.

The shooting occurred near 535 Byram Kingwood Rd. around 3 p.m., according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the head, the initial report said.

A medical helicopter was requested but declined due to weather, the report said.

Police did not immediately respond to DailyVoice.com’s request for information.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.