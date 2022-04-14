Contact Us
Victim Rescued From Crumpled Car, Taken To Trauma Center After Route 78 Crash (PHOTOS)

Valerie Musson
One person had to be extricated from a crumpled car and taken to a nearby trauma center following a crash on Route 78 in Hunterdon County, authorities said.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Route 78 and Route 523 in Tewksbury on the morning of Tuesday, April 12, according to the Whitehouse Rescue Squad.

Photos show the nearly unrecognizable vehicle after it had struck a telephone pole near an underpass.

The victim was safely removed from the car and taken to the local trauma center for treatment, the rescue squad said.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

Assisting agencies include the Oldwick Fire Company and Northstar and Southstar Air Medical Helicopter.

Scroll down to view additional photos from the scene.

