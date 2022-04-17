Victim Of GTA-Obsessed Driver's Elizabeth Road Rage Attack Suffered Laundry List Of Injuries

The 23-year-old woman intentionally run over twice by a Grand Theft Auto-crazed driver remains in critical condition and apparently won't be covered by insurance.

Morgan Scott was taking pictures of a fender bender involving 56-year-old Vincent Jean last week in Elizabeth, when he charged at her in his Mitsubishi SUV and ran her over on a lawn on Wednesday, April 13, as she desperately tried running away, authorities previously said.

Footage shows Jean backing up over her again, leaving her with a broken femur, lacerated liver, broken ribs, severe back injuries, deep gashes over 60 percent of her body, and severe injuries road rashes, according to a GoFundMe page launched to help with medical bills.

Scott's insurance won't be covering the expenses as they were intentionally inflicted, campaign founders James Carey and Detective Darin Williamson say.

Morgan, a city employee, remains incapacitated in an area trauma center and is facing a long road to recovery, the GoFundMe says.

Jean's Facebook page is covered in Grand Theft Auto-related posts. GTA is a violent action-adventure video game series.

Elizabeth Patrol Officers found Jean sitting alone in the driver’s seat of his parked, damaged SUV on Jefferson Avenue.

He was ultimately charged with first-degree attempted murder, second-degree aggravated assault, third-degree aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, third-degree assault by auto, third-degree leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident with serious bodily injury, third-degree endangering an injured victim and third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

